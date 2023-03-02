LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster added a sixth amendment to the street-sweeping services agreement with SCA of CA LLC (formerly CleanStreet Inc) to add six months to the length of the contract, as well as the use of prevailing wages.
The City Council unanimously approved the amendment at Tuesday’s meeting.
The total cost of the contract is not to exceed approximately $863,535. The cost of the six-month contract is approximately $310,849. The prevailing wage increase cost is about $511,565. There is also a 5% contingency of approximately $41,120 for additional areas.
The contract is good through Sept. 1. No additional extensions will be done. The contract will go back to out to a Request for Proposals, according to the amendment.
In October 2018, the city advertised a Request for Proposals for street-sweeping services. The scope included the sweeping of residential and all arterial streets twice per month and 25 hours of special event sweeps at no additional cost to the city, according to a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director of Development Services and Gabe Nevarez, assistant director of Public Works.
Although Venco Power Sweeping Inc. had the lowest price, CleanStreet, which changed its name last year, received the highest overall score.
In February 2019, the City Council awarded CleanStreet a one-year contract with an option of five one-year extensions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.