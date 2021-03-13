LANCASTER — The City Council unanimously agreed to extend the Restaurant Rescue package through June 30 at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Council enacted the program in December to help local restaurants, wineries and breweries who were hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have seen a great deal of success with this project,” Chenin Down, senior manager for Real Estate and Economic Development, said during a presentation at the meeting.
Sixty-four businesses including restaurants, wineries and breweries across the community representing all different types of cuisine signed up for the cuisine. The city distributed 27,500 Takeout and Chill $20 gift cards to more than 50 local organizations, with an initial focus on health care providers, first responders and essential workers, followed by school districts, manufacturers and other local employers
Of the 27,500 cards that have been distributed, nearly 16,000 have been registered on the city’s website. Nearly 13,000 have been returned to City Hall after being redeemed at local restaurants.
Altogether, the City invested more than $446,000 in local restaurants through programs such as Takeout and Chill gift cards, Lancaster Choice Energy bill credits, and Samaritan’s Purse meals.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist asked if the City would continue to sign up restaurants that have not signed up yet.
“Yes, we have continued to enroll restaurants throughout,” Dow said. “As long as there is funding available to provide them a grant, we will let them continue. Once that funding quits, we’d still be happy to take them on to accept the cards as long as there’s funding in that part of the program.”
