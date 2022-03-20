LANCASTER — Lancaster’s Future of the City event highlighted the city’s past success and the promise of more to come via a format structured similar to a TED Talk, where the presenters walked around the Lancaster Performing Arts Center stage.
A large video screen hanging above the stage displayed graphics related to each speaker’s topic.
Tickets to the sold-out Friday night event, themed Lancaster Live Never Before, were free. The program also streamed live on YouTube.
The stage was decorated with a large colorful graphic by artist Nuri Amanatullah described as a contemporary celebration of Lancaster’s contributions in commerce while maintaining its dedication to a smaller carbon footprint.
Guest speakers included Dr. Anita Sengupta, founder and CEO of Hydroplane Ltd.; Austin Farmer, project director at The Retail Coach; and Chris Kay, a healthcare architect and urban planner.
The program began with a video introduction by US Sen. Alex Padilla.
“The city of Lancaster is a diverse community known for your drive to innovate; through science, art, technology and business, you’re helping to build a better future,” Padilla said. “You’ve pioneered clean energy solutions, and, in 2019, you became a net zero electricity community, you’ve come together to support neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, and you continue to aim higher as you plan for the future.”
City Councilman Darrell Dorris served as master of ceremonies.
“Tonight is an opportunity to bring together the city’s great thinkers, leaders and doers of ideas; ideas that are propelling our city to the forefront,” Dorris said. “This is Lancaster like you’ve never seen.”
Farmer discussed Lancaster’s economic development.
“There’s a lot of great things happening in the city; there’s a lot of new development that we’re seeing today and there are a lot of new things in the pipeline that we really can’t announce yet but a lot of exciting things on the horizon for the future.”
An analysis of cellphone data showed that Lancaster was one of the quickest cities in the state to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the city’s strong leadership and community effort to combat the virus, Farmer said.
“By the summer of 2021, foot traffic was back up to pre-COVID level at key retailers and developments throughout the community,” Farmer said.
Farmer added that Lancaster was in the top five to 10% of communities in the state in the terms of total response to the pandemic and foot traffic going back to pre-pandemic levels.
Looking toward the future, Lancaster has many exciting new developments that are coming in today and in the pipeline, Farmer said.
The city meets the three key principles for successful economic development. Those include community development precedes economic development, or building a community where people want to live. Lancaster also has a strong trade area, with more than 500,000 people coming in the community on any given day. Other factors include a strong downtown.
Farmer also talked about new developments. The process can take years, such as with Medical Main Street. New developments also bring other developments. Some of the new companies to Lancaster include Dutch Bros. Coffee, a positive sign for the city that new retailers are coming.
He also talked about the redevelopment of the former Toys R Us at 15th Street West and Avenue K. Chik-fil-A is one of the companies set to move in to the empty parcel.
“There are a lot of other pieces behind that that will turn into a mixed-use development,” Farmer said.
Other retailers for the corner will be announced in the coming weeks.
Another video featured Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, who updated the community on various projects in the city such as the renovation of Skytower and El Dorado parks and upgrade of Webber Pool. The city have received more than $120 million LA County Metro Transportation Authority in Measure R funds to enhance avenues M, L, K, J and G interchanges at the Antelope Valley Freeway.
The city has also invested more than $50 million into the rehabilitation of maintenance of city roads. By the end of the year, the road bone fund will be extended to more than 250 miles of pavement across 10 different projects.
Through a partnership with the Antelope Valley Fair, the city will build a multipurpose event and evacuation center set to begin construction, in 2024.
The event also featured a performance by singer-songwriter Hallelujah. Poet and Knight High School teacher Nicelle Davis read a love poem she wrote the city. Davis had six students — the Get Lit performers (Angel Aguilar, Emely Farias, Brianna Macklin, Omar Miranda Castrellon, Diego Martinez and Sophia Magallaes) — with her who read their poems.
Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering Principal Dr. Andy Glatfelter talked about his award-winning school as five current students raced lighted Sphero robots around the stage as he spoke.
Fulton and Alsbury alumnus Ziaire Williams, who played basketball for the Stanford Cardinal and is now a forward with the Memphis Grizzlies, did a video message.
Kay, talked about the vision for Medical Main Street and the growth and appeal of mid-size cities such as Lancaster.
“The only way to predict the future is to plan for it, and that’s what Lancaster’s been doing successfully for a number of years,” Kay said. “The city of Lancaster is planning for the future with projects like the redevelopment of Medical Main Street.”
Medical Main Street includes plans for a mixed-use wellness village inside Medical Main Street called East Village.
Lancaster has the premier green power community in Southern California, Dorris said, adding that Mayor R. Rex Parris transformed the city into the solar capital of the world by leveraging the abundance of sunshine.
“Now the city’s focused on hydrogen,” Dorris said, noting hydrogen’s many benefits.
Sengupta, a rocket scientist by trade, worked for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for about 20 years. She is now working on adapting hydrogen fuel cell technology for aircraft.
“Our target is to be able to create a fuel cell which uses up hydrogen to generate electricity to run an electric motor that goes inside this aircraft,” Sengupta said, as a picture of the aircraft appeared on the screen behind her.
The aircraft is stored in the Antelope Valley College hangar at Fox Airfield.
“It is emission-free,” she said.
Parris closed the event.
“We have the ability to thrive, all we have to do is provide people the opportunity to do so, and the direction of how to do so,” Parris said.
