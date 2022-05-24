LANCASTER — Seven citations were issued during a Driving Under the Influence checkpoint, on Friday, in which nearly 1,000 vehicles were stopped, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., near the intersection of Avenue K and 32nd Street West. Deputies contacted 968 vehicles during that time, officials reported.
Two citations were issued to drivers for driving with a suspended or revoked license, four for driving without a license and one to a vehicle owner who allowed an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle, according to Sheriff’s officials.
Locations for DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to sheriff’s officials. This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
The Department conducts such checkpoints several times each year.
A DUI checkpoint, on April 1, in Lancaster, yielded five citations for driving without a license, of 435 vehicles stopped during the operation. That checkpoint was held on Sierra Highway near Lancaster Boulevard.
A similar checkpoint in Palmdale, later last month, resulted in three drivers taken into custody for driving under the influence, as well as citations issued for eight unlicensed drivers, two with suspended licenses and two for not having children in the vehicle properly restrained.
Three vehicles were also towed.
That checkpoint was held at 40th Street East and Avenue R, a location chosen as it is a high-traffic area that has had a quite a few collisions, some due to drunk driving.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
