LANCASTER — Lancaster School District will hold a virtual and in-person parent town hall on Facts about Substance Abuse, today, at the Park View Educational Complex.
The town hall is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., in the gymnasium, 44327 Fig Ave.
Those who cannot attend in person can use the Webex virtual link at https://bit.ly/3TGwPBw to participate.
The District collaborated with community partners such as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley, Penny Lane, Tarzana Treatment Center, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, Pueblo Y Salud and Dr. Mitika Kanabar for the town hall.
“The goal is to provide a calming but focused conversation about how families can support their young teens and resources that are available for families when needed,” Kymberlee Cochran, director of Pupil Safety and Attendance for the District, wrote in an email.
The District organized the town hall due to the fentanyl crisis involving students. The Los Angeles Unified School District, last month, announced that naloxone (Narcan) will be made available at all K-12 schools in the coming weeks. A 15-year-old Bernstein High School student died, last month, reportedly taking pills possibly laced with fentanyl.
“We want to make sure our parents are informed,” Rebecca Cooksey, assistant superintendent of Innovation and Technology Services, said.
Asked whether the District has seen any illicit drugs among its students, Cooksey said the biggest issue is students vaping.
Those who would like to submit questions to be addressed by the panel members can do so before the event by visiting bit.ly/Questions_10-26-22
