LANCASTER — With Lancaster School District Superintendent Michele Bowers set to retire at the end of the school year, the District’s Board of Education approved a contract with executive search firm Leadership Associates to conduct a search for Bowers’s successor.
The Board ratified the $24,500 contract with Leadership Associates on a 4-0 vote at the Dec. 14 meeting, with Trustee Sandra Price absent.
Leadership Associates conducted superintendent searches last year for the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District and Antelope Valley Union High School District.
Bowers has been an educator for more than 21 years, including the last 10 years as superintendent of the Lancaster School District. She was named the 2020 Los Angeles County Superintendent of the Year in part for her leadership during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s time for me to pass the torch,” Bowers said. “It has been 10 fabulous year of working with everyone in the district. We’ve done a lot so there’s much to be proud of so I’m very excited. I’m very excited. I’m very proud of what we’ve done, what we’ve been able to accomplish as a team and as a district. We’re in a good place doing good things for the community.”
Bowers was instrumental in bringing STEM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs to the district. She also brought dual immersion language programs and expanded visual and performing art programs and opportunities for expanded learning.
Leadership Associates has the position posted on its website. The application period closes on Feb. 28. The anticipated start date for Bowers’ successor is July 1.
