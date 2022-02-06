LANCASTER — In response to requests from the District’s students, families and staff, Lancaster School District’s Board of Education adopted a resolution to request the California Department of Public Health and California state legislature reconsider the proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
This past October, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California would become the first state in the nation to require all K-12 students to be vaccinated for in-person learning, starting the term following the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the vaccine for their grade span. The mandate is expected to begin with the new school year. Teachers and school staff are already required to either be vaccinated or undergo regular testing for COVID-19. Newsom’s mandate includes personal exemptions.
This past August, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marketed as Comirnaty, for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine has emergency approval for ages five to 15. On Jan. 31, the FDA approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, marketed as Spikevax, for individuals 18 years of age and older.
Superintendent Michele Bowers read two letters from parents in support of the proposed resolution. There were no comments against the proposed resolution.
“I think it’s time to push back in a way that reflects personal choice,” Board Clerk Diane Grooms said. “We have staff members who have told me that they would rather be tested weekly for COVID than get the vaccine because of their own immune system.”
Grooms has also received messages from parents who expressed concern that the vaccine is untested on children for a longer period of time, she said.
“I really, wholeheartedly understand the need for personal choice on something that is this invasive,” Grooms said.
Grooms asked that the resolution be amended to add a missing comma. She also wanted to strike a paragraph that mentioned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Trustee Duane Winn agreed with Grooms.
“I know two teachers that are teaching daily, both of them with cancer, and their doctors told them, ‘You cannot get a shot; you cannot get a vaccine while you are taking chemotherapy,’ ” Winn said. “But they don’t want to give up being a teacher.”
Board Vice President Keith Giles thanked Superintendent Michele Bowers for preparing the resolution.
The Board adopted the amended resolution on a 4-0 vote, with trustee Sandra Price absent.
“I’m really pleased that passed,” Board President Greg Tepe said. “I think it will send a great message to our county and to our state, and we thank all staff and parents for your input.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.