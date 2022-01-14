LANCASTER — The boundaries of Lancaster School District’s five trustee areas will remain the same for the next decade after 2020 census data shows the District’s population per trustee area remained within the permissible range.
The Board transitioned from an at-large election system, where any registered voter can vote for any candidate on the ballot, to a by-trustee area election system in 2015 after the District was sued under the California Voting Rights Act. Under the by-trustee area election system, only the registered voters in each trustee area can vote for a candidate, who must also live in that area.
The 2020 census data shows that the District’s total population of approximately 127,642 people, of whom 77,552 are of voting age, is mostly evenly distributed among the five trustee areas. The total variance in population among the five trustee areas is 6.46%, well below the required 10% variance.
Under state law, there cannot be more than a 10% difference between the largest trustee area and the smallest trustee area.
“We are pleased that the demographer’s analysis of the census data reflects that our boundary maps designating our five trustee areas continue to be balanced to best serve our community,” Superintendent Michele Bowers said. “Since moving to trustee areas in 2015, our Board members have clearly been fully committed to not only serving their represented areas well, but to the important work of serving the entire district.”
