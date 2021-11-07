LANCASTER — Lancaster School has hired more than 100 new substitute teachers since the COVID-19 pandemic began, about 21 months ago.
The District has hired 40 new substitute teachers since August. Still, the District has been short substitute teachers every day except three times this year.
“We have advertised at the local colleges, on billboards, on Edjoin, banners at school sites and word of mouth through current employees,” Michael Davis, director of Certificated Personnel, wrote in an email.
On Sept. 7, the Board of Education approved higher substitute teacher pay to reflect the District’s needs and to ensure the District’s rates are competitive with neighboring districts.
Substitute teachers who have at least 90 units and have passed the California Basic Skills Test can earn $220 per day.
Certificated day-to-day substitute teachers can also earn $220 a day. On a long-term assignment (after the 11th consecutive day in the same assignment), the pay increases to $235 per day. There is an additional $30 stipend for LAVA (Lancaster Alternative and Virtual Academy) until the position is filled by a credentialed teacher.
Individuals on a teaching permit for statutory leave can earn $235 per day after the 30th consecutive day in the same assignment.
Retired Lancaster School District teachers can earn $245 per day. A long-term assignment will pay $260 per day. Retired teachers can also earn $275 per day for LAVA.
A psychologist intern can earn $150 for eight hours per day. The daily eight-hour rate for a substitute counselor is $190 per day; the pay rate for a substitute nurse is $200 per day. A retired Lancaster School District nurse, psychologist, or licensed speech/language pathologist can earn $350 per day for eight hours of work. A retired Lancaster School District administrator can earn $425 per day.
Credentials analyst Marbella Flores sets up an hour-long orientation for substitutes approximately every three weeks via Zoom. Afterward, Flores schedules online interviews with Davis.
“Marbella does all of the behind the scenes work to hire subs (90%),” Davis wrote. “I just conduct the interview.”
Applicants pick a packet to complete with tuberculosis test, fingerprints, and Department of Justice/FBI report. Once the packet is complete, Flores can process the application in two to four days and the substitute can start working.
Davis called Flores an unsung hero in Human Resources Services.
“One of the many, many, many classified employees who work to keep the district moving,” Davis wrote. “Like so many others, she came to work every day during the first days of COVID.”
