LANCASTER — Lancaster Deputy Mayor Shawntwayne “Shawn” Cannon is now a field representative for state Sen. Scot Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, Wilk announced, Friday.
“Shawn has a huge passion for service and, as a young person, is committed to ensuring our community continues to be a place we want to call home,” Wilk said. “I am so pleased to welcome him to Team Wilk.”
Cannon was the recipient of Wilk’s “Future Leader Award,” in 2018, while he was a senior at Desert Winds High School in Lancaster. His lifelong goal is to be a teacher and ensure future generations are able to achieve their dreams. Cannon calls the Antelope Valley home and believes being involved in his community is the best way to ensure it thrives. After graduating from high school, Shawn tutored in the AVID program prior to starting college.
During the COVID-19-induced global unrest, in summer 2020, Cannon and other local activists worked with the Council on the creation of the Social Equity Commission. Cannon has served as chairman of the commission from its inception. He finished fourth out of nine candidates for two seats on the City Council in the April 12 general municipal election. He was appointed as a deputy mayor — the youngest deputy mayor to serve the city — last month.
“Way back in high school, Shawn stood out as a bright star, and clearly, nothing has changed,” Wilk said. “He will be a wonderful addition to the staff and a great resource for residents of the Senate District 21.”
“This is a full-circle moment for me and an example of how our community provides opportunity,” Cannon said. “I am living proof that Senate District 21 is filled with both present and future leaders,” he added. “I look forward to working hard for the senator’s constituents. Thank you, Senator Wilk, for this amazing opportunity.”
Cannon will be based out of the Lancaster office, 848 West Lancaster Blvd., Suite 101. The office number is 661-729-6232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.