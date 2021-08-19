LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station was one of five Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stations to receive body-worn cameras last October.
The Lancaster station and the other four stations — Century, Lakewood, Industry and West Hollywood; one station in each supervisorial district — were chosen in part due to the infrastructure readiness of the facility to accommodate the upgrade and the number of calls for service.
Each deputy received training prior to being issued a camera. The eight-hour training includes the use of the camera as well as the sheriff’s department policy on accountability.
More than 200 deputies assigned to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“I’m proud that our deputies in Lancaster are some of the department’s earliest adopters of bodycam technology,” Capt. John Lecrivain said in a statement. “These cameras will serve as another tool available to us as we work to keep the Lancaster community safe.”
Lecrivain, a Santa Clarita native, was promoted to captain on July 12. He has worked on patrol assignments, focused on community policing, for more than 20 years. Most recently, he worked as the Department Liaison to the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Station settlement agreement with the United States Department of Justice and as the operations lieutenant at the Santa Clarita station.
“Public safety remains the number one priority in Lancaster,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “And part of public safety is ensuring that our community members and sheriff’s deputies have a relationship built on accountability and trust. The body cameras now being worn by our deputies are helping advance that sense of accountability and ultimately making our city a safer, better place for all.”
(1) comment
If a picture says a thousand words...a two minute video should speak volumes. The camera's need to be made so they cannot be turned off...at all. This should show the public all the B.S. the police have to put up with...and hopefully weed out the sadistic scum (very few) on a power trip.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.