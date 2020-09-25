LANCASTER — The City Council postponed a vote on whether to appropriate $150,000 to The People Concern to help offset the cost of improvements at Kensington Campus after concerns that a Metro bus on Monday dropped off up to 20 people from Los Angeles at the nearly year-old facility, witnesses said.
“I need to find out, No. 1, why a Metro bus was used to bring people up to the Antelope Valley, the homeless,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Are we accepting LA city, LA County homeless outside of SPA 1, and just how this is working?”
Crist requested the item be pulled so the Council could get more information first.
Interim housing at Kensington Campus was supposed to be begin being filled starting Monday, according to Deputy Mayor Heather Varden.
Requests to fill the beds goes through the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and should be for Service Planning Area 1 residents, which covers the Antelope Valley.
However, Varden was unsure if the grant allows The People Concern to take people from outside of the Antelope Valley.
“We obviously need the resource for people experiencing homelessness in this area, specifically SPA 1,” Varden said.
The total number of people experiencing homelessness in the Antelope Valley was 4,755 people, up 44% from last year, according to the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count conducted by Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
A message left with The People Concern at Kensington Campus was not immediately returned Thursday. A message left with the LA Homeless Services Authority was returned and an email sent as requested. However, the email bounced back and the voicemail number was subsequently full, so a second message could not be left.
Some of the people on the Metro bus were said to been from the Antelope Valley, said Crist, who also sought to clarify how many people were on the bus.
Crist, who also serves as chairman of the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, said AVTA buses provide service through the area, so there would be no need for a Metro bus.
“One person is too many for us to tolerate. We have enough people to fill those beds,” Crist said.
Varden said it was possible the people on the bus were from the Antelope Valley but were placed outside of the area because of they were at high risk for COVID-19.
Councilman Ken Mann asked for clarification too.
“The last thing I’m going to do is give anybody any money that would circumvent us being able to take care of anybody in the Antelope Valley, especially Lancaster,” Mann said.
City Manager Jason Caudle said they have been in contact with The People Concern, and their only priority is Service Planning Area 1.
Mayor R. Rex Parris said he was concerned about that.
“My understanding was we invested this money for Lancaster homeless, not SPA 1,” Parris said. “Anything south of (Avenue) M is not a priority for Kensington.”
Parris added if there are beds at Kensington and people who need them, then they should make them available for people south of Avenue M but only if people in Lancaster do not want them.
“We have a significant investment and we have to take care of our people first,” Parris said.
