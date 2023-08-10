Darrell Dorris resigns

Darrell Dorris announces during Tuesday’s Lancaster City Council meeting that he is resigning from his seat on the council.

 Screenshot courtesy of City of Lancaster via YouTube

LANCASTER — Lancaster Councilman Darrell Dorris announced his resignation from the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting with a heartfelt appreciation for the community after nearly four years of service as a council member.

“I love this city,” Dorris said during the council reports portion of the meeting.

