LANCASTER — Lancaster Councilman Darrell Dorris announced his resignation from the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting with a heartfelt appreciation for the community after nearly four years of service as a council member.
“I love this city,” Dorris said during the council reports portion of the meeting.
Dorris recalled how he and his wife, Roshunda, came to Lancaster in 1998 when they had one child. The couple raised four children here, all of whom are college graduates. Dorris also serves as pastor of Living Faith Cathedral in Lancaster with more than 1,000 members.
“This opens the door for other things,” Dorris said.
He thanked Mayor R. Rex Parris and Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and said they “have been great men to work with.”
“I appreciate you,” he said. “To those of you who voted for me, thank you. To those of you that did not vote for me, thank you. You kept me on my knees and you kept me reading my word.”
Dorris thanked the public for letting him serve the city.
Parris nudged Dorris to give context to his comments.
“You gotta say the words,” Parris said.
“And as of tonight this will be my last council meeting because I officially resigned as councilman,” Dorris said.
The announcement was undoubtedly a surprise to many in the audience.
Dorris was appointed to the City Council in December 2019 to finish the unexpired term of former council member Angela Underwood Jacobs. Dorris previously served as deputy mayor from May 2017 until he joined the City Council. He was elected to a four-year term in April 2020.
“I’m going to miss you, Darrell,” Parris said. “I have grown very close to you. I have relied on you to tell me perhaps I was veering in the wrong direction. I’ve enjoyed our fights. I’ve enjoyed the things we have done to make this a better city.”
Parris encouraged Dorris to “stay involved in any capacity you want.”
The city announced Dorris’ resignation in a release Wednesday.
“Dorris has been an esteemed member of the Antelope Valley community since 1998 and previously served Lancaster as a deputy mayor,” the release said. “As a councilmember, he worked to foster understanding and cultivate a sense of community within Lancaster.”
Dorris’ term expires in April. There will be three seats up for election next year, including Dorris’ and Parris’ seats. Councilman Ken Mann’s seat will also be up for election.
“The process to fill the vacancy will begin in the coming weeks, ensuring that the council continues to operate efficiently,” the city said. “The City of Lancaster extends its heartfelt thanks to Councilmember Darrell Dorris for his years of service and dedication to our community. We wish him well as he enters this new chapter of his life, confident that he will continue to make a positive impact in all that he does.”
Dorris said Wednesday in a telephone interview that he considered resigning from the council when it was time to start running again.
“I always hoped to bring another perspective from people that loved the city and still hold everyone accountable and just a spiritual part of it as well as the community part,” he said. “That’s always been my gift to try to bring people together. … Everything I’ve tried to do is try to bring this valley together.”
He discussed it with his wife and said he may come back years from now.
“I’ve always desired as a child to be some type of politician, so I did kind of fulfill a little bit of that,” he said.
Although his term expires in April, by resigning now Dorris gives the City Council the chance to appoint someone who can keep the cohesiveness of the current council.
“Of course, they will pick somebody that aligns with their values and what they’re doing, and then it’s up to that person to win the race,” he said. “So at least for the next six months or so it doesn’t put them into a tailspin.”
Asked if he had any preference, Dorris would like to council appoint a minority woman to fill his seat.
“I want whoever’s best,” he said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Dorris encouraged people to reach out to him at his church or through his business, Holy Grail Barbecue.
“You’ll still see me around,” he said.
