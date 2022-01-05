LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council and other city commissions will return to Zoom-only meetings and any non-essential city employees will work from home as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to break through the vaccine.
“This is bad,” Mayor R. Rex Parris posted on his Facebook page Monday. “It will get much worse.”
Deputy Mayors Dr. Larry Stock and Dr. Jonathan Truong alerted Parris to the rise in local COVID-19 cases. Antelope Valley Hospital jumped from 20 admissions to 50 admissions.
They called Parris and told him the Omicron variant is out of control, Parris said in a telephone call, Tuesday.
As of Jan. 3, AV Hospital had 49 patients admitted for COVID-19, of which 10 were vaccinated. The hospital has three patients — all unvaccinated — on respirators and four patients, also unvaccinated, in the intensive care unit.
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported 21,790 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Tuesday.
“Although cases have increased among vaccinated people over the past few weeks, Public Health data suggests that vaccines remain extremely protective against the most severe outcomes from COVID infections,” the department said.
As of Monday, 55.9%, or 84,496 people ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated in the city of Lancaster. The city of Palmdale has 64%, or 95,010 people ages five and older that are fully vaccinated.
“We are anticipating a return to what happened last January,” Parris said.
Last January, COVID-19 cases in Lancaster grew rapidly, quickly filling the AV Hospital’s rooms and intensive care unit. Lancaster got help from Samaritan’s Purse — an international Christian relief organization that opened a field hospital in the hospital’s parking lot to care for patients suffering from COVID-19.
As the world moves into the third year of the pandemic, Parris urges people to do their part.
“We need a hospital and if it collapses because of an overload of patients, none of us have a hospital,” he said.
The city will not return to a lock-down situation. Rather, Parris cautioned people who go out to eat, should eat outside.
“Whenever you share the same air with other people, you’re at risk and the vaccine will not protect you,” he said. “It will save your life, but it will not keep you from getting it.”
Vaccinated people who get COVID-19 are also infectious. Researchers detected a new variant of the virus in France named IHU, that is said to have originated in Cameroon. The variant is said to be as virulent as Omicron and as lethal as the Delta variant. However, the World Health Organization has yet to list IHU as a variant of concern.
“We are far from this thing being over and as tired of this as people are, people’s lives are still being lost,” Parris said.
The mayor stressed that if you are outside and masked, it is relatively safe. If you are indoors, he encourages people to wear an N-95 or KN-95 mask. The other masks are not as effective.
He said, if he thought the city could get Samaritan’s Purse to come back, he would have been on the phone.
“We aren’t at that point yet, but we could be there in a week or two,” Parris said.
