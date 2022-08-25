LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster is continuing work on the new recycled waterline that runs underground along Avenue K.
Work began, Wednesday, on the next stage of construction, which will involve extending the recycled waterline from the 12th Street West intersection. Traffic restrictions will extend from 15th to 12th streets west.
The traffic restrictions are projected to last for approximately 25 working days for this segment of the project. The specific traffic impacts can be viewed at www.cityoflancasterca.gov/roadconstruction, the city’s GIS map of road closures.
The temporary traffic restrictions will enable the city to advance the construction of the new 24-inch recycled waterline from 10th to 15th streets west along Avenue K.
During the 25-day working period, construction work will occur between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., with soft closures during the day for potholing.
“As we head into the end of summertime in Lancaster, we all understand how important access to water is for our community,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “The City Council and I are grateful for residents’ continued patience as City Staff continues work on this project. It takes effort by all of us to help make a better future for the Lancaster of tomorrow.”
While the traffic restrictions are projected to be in effect for only 25 working days, the overall effort to construct the recycled waterline is anticipated to take approximately 120 working days, city officials said. Plan and expect delays during construction. The project broke ground, in June, and is projected to be completed, in October.
The project is part of the City’s Capital Improvement Program, managed by the Capital Engineering Division. For details, contact Ferreira Construction, Berenice Palomino at 909-606-5900.
Additional information is available on the city’s website map of road closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.