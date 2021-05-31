LANCASTER — A proposed development with a mini-mart and gas station at the southeast corner of 10th Street West and Avenue K-8 will move forward after the City Council approved an associated general plan amendment and introduced an ordinance to amend the zoning designation for the approximately 4.43-acre parcel.
The Council voted 4-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent, at Tuesday night’s meeting to accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation to amend the general plan from specific plan to commercial.
The Council also introduced an ordinance to amend the zoning designation from specific plan to commercial planned development and approved a conditional use permit to allow for the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption.
Applicant Shamsian Holding LLC seeks to build a mini-mart with a gas station with fuel canopy and four commercial buildings on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.