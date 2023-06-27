LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will consider a proposed balanced fiscal year 2023-24 budget and five-year Capital Improvement Program today that totals an estimated $272.5 million, including $30.2 million for the Capital Improvement Program and one-time items, plus an estimated $10.58 million in public safety staffing and other costs.

The total projected revenues are approximately $317.6 million, with an estimated $223.7 million in expenditures. The projected fiscal year 2023-24 General Fund ending balance is an estimated $44.3 million.

