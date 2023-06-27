LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will consider a proposed balanced fiscal year 2023-24 budget and five-year Capital Improvement Program today that totals an estimated $272.5 million, including $30.2 million for the Capital Improvement Program and one-time items, plus an estimated $10.58 million in public safety staffing and other costs.
The total projected revenues are approximately $317.6 million, with an estimated $223.7 million in expenditures. The projected fiscal year 2023-24 General Fund ending balance is an estimated $44.3 million.
The proposed budget reflects the City Council’s priorities including sound fiscal foundation and resilience, protect city infrastructure, public safety, economic development and new facilities, programs and services, according to a staff report by City Manager Jason Caudle and Finance Director George Harris.
The proposed budget includes $4 million to continue the design of the Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center at the AV Fair & Event Center. The building will serve as a major evacuation center for the entire region.
The proposed project is a partnership between the city, the City of Palmdale, the AV Fair & Event Center, Los Angeles County and the state. The city and the Antelope Valley Fair Authority received a $20 million grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture Fairs and Exposition Branch as part of the Multi-Agency Regional Resilience program, city and state officials announced the grant award at a June 22 press conference.
“It’s just going to be an amazing facility, truly an unrivaled place to have an event in the Antelope Valley,” Assistant City Manager Trolis Niebla said at the June 13 City Council meeting when the council first heard the budget proposal.
Lancaster’s largest unrestricted funding source is the General Fund, which totals $109.6 million. General Fund resources include property tax, sales tax, fees, grants and others. Sales and use tax is the top General Fund source and is projected at $47.7 million including a projected $20.8 million from Measure LC, the three-quarter cent sales tax increase approved by local voters in November 2020. Combined Measure LC and sales tax revenue is down about 4% or an estimated $2.1 million.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. today in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.