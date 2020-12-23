LANCASTER — All City of Lancaster offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Christmas. Limited staff will be available for in-person services from Dec. 28 to 30. City offices will also be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the new year. City offices will resume normal business hours on Jan. 4. In the meantime, city officials encourage residents to continue using the services offered online at www.cityoflancasterca.org
Lancaster City Hall has been open and taking the appropriate safety precautions. Measures being taken to protect the health of the community include the mandatory use of masks, social distancing, modified access to the building and frequent cleaning and disinfecting according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday. The Lancaster Maintenance Yard normal hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.
