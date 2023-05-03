First responders

Lancaster Baptist Church Pastor Paul Chappell (right) presents the 2021 Fallen Heroes Award named in memory of Sgt. Steve Owen and Deputy Stephen Sorensen, to Detective Jesus Chamorro in recognition of and appreciation for his courage and commitment to the citizens of the Antelope Valley and for the manner in which he exemplifies the best qualities of the first responder community. Deputy Nick Zimmer (second from left) received the 2022 Fallen Heroes Award as Lancaster Sheriff’s Station commander Capt. John Lecrivain looks on.

 Photo courtesy of Jonathan Hatami

LANCASTER — Lancaster Baptist Church held its First Responder Appreciation Day on Sunday with hundreds of law enforcement, firefighters and medical personnel and their families in attendance.

The event opened with a brief video montage of first responders to say thank you.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.