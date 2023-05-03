LANCASTER — Lancaster Baptist Church held its First Responder Appreciation Day on Sunday with hundreds of law enforcement, firefighters and medical personnel and their families in attendance.
The event opened with a brief video montage of first responders to say thank you.
“This is our 35th year to say thank you to our law enforcement and our local leaders as well, and we are honored by your presence today,” Pastor Paul Chappell said.
Chappell invited first responders to the stage.
“We are so privileged here in the Antelope Valley to have such wonderful people serving us and helping us along the way,” he said. “They’re all worthy of our honor and our thanks.”
Dignitaries in attendance included Rep. Mike Garcia, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, state Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Mayor R. Rex Parris, Lancaster Councilman Raj Malhi, Palmdale Councilman Eric Ohlsen and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Chief Dennis Kneer; representatives from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations and the California Highway Patrol; California State Prison Los Angeles County Acting Warden Pat Horn; and medical professionals from Antelope Valley and Palmdale Regional medical centers.
Chappell invited Barger and Garcia to the stage.
“I just want to publicly thank each and every one of our first responders,” Barger said. “Let us not forget they are the peacemakers and they are the protectors of law and order.”
Garcia thanked Chappell and pledged to double down his commitment to the country, God and law enforcement officers.
“Thanks to our law enforcement officers, our first responders, our firefighters, it’s an honor to be here and it’s an honor to serve you all,” Garcia said.
“Every year, Lancaster Baptist holds a First Responder Appreciation Day; it’s a chance for Lancaster Baptist to recognize and honor police officers, firefighters, doctors and nurses, prison staff and others who risk their lives daily in the Antelope Valley trying to save others,” Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami wrote in a text. “Not only am I proud to attend Lancaster Baptist, I’m also a proud husband of a first responder, my wife, Roxanne, who is a detective in LASD. She is a role model to all, especially young girls like my daughter, who aspire to be just like her.”
The awards presented are:
• Lancaster, Fallen Heroes Award in memory of Sgt. Steve Owen and Deputy Steve Sorensen presented to Deputy Nick Zimmer.
“In recognition of and appreciation for your courage and commitment to the citizens of the Antelope Valley and for the manner in which you exemplify the best qualities of the First Responder community,” Chappell read.
The award, in memory of Sergeant Steve Owen and Deputy Steve Sorensen, was presented to Deputy Jesus Chamorro with the same citation.
• Palmdale, Fallen Heroes Award in memory of Deputy Richard Hammack presented to Detective Danielle Day, “In recognition of and appreciation for your courage and commitment to the citizens of the Antelope Valley and for the manner in which you exemplify the best qualities of the First Responder community.”
• CHP, Fallen Heroes Award in memory of Officer Andy Ornelas presented to Officer Michael Carder, “In recognition of and appreciation for his unwavering courage and commitment to the citizens of the Antelope Valley and for the manner in which he exemplified the best qualities of the First Responder community.”
• Prison Officer of the Year Award, presented to Officer John Janvrin, “In recognition of and appreciation for your hard work, dedication, and leadership. Thank you for going above and beyond the call of duty. You are recognized for your service and dedication to the safety of the community.”
• Fire, presented to Battalion Chief Steve Hernandez, “In recognition of and appreciation for your hard work, dedication, and leadership. Thank you for going above and beyond the call of duty. You are recognized for your service and dedication to the safety of the community.”
• AV Medical Center Medical Professional of the Year Award presented to Jessica Sadowski, “In recognition of and appreciation for your compassion, hard work, and dedication at Antelope Valley Medical Center. Thank you for serving with excellence and humility. You are recognized for your passion and care for the health of the community.”
• Palmdale Regional Medical Center Medical Professional of the Year Award presented to Karen Phelton, “In recognition of and appreciation for your compassion, hard work, and dedication at Palmdale Regional Medical Center. Thank you for serving with excellence and humility. You are recognized for your passion and care for the health of the community.”
• Medical Professional of the Year Award presented to Joe Darko, “In recognition of and appreciation for your compassion, hard work, and dedication at Palmdale Regional Medical Center. Thank you for serving with excellence and humility. You are recognized for your passion and care for the health of the community.”
