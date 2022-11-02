LANCASTER — The High Desert Multi-Ambulatory Care Center, with 25 beds, is now open as part of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Winter Shelter Program for the 2022-23 winter season, LAHSA announced, Tuesday.
The center, at 45160 60th St. West, is one of five emergency shelters that offer a total of 143 beds to help people experiencing homelessness escape winter weather.
The Lancaster shelter is operated by Volunteers of America. The four other shelters are in Los Angeles. The beds will be available through March 31. During the Winter Shelter season, each shelter will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, officials said.
In addition to a warm place to sleep and access to food, the Winter Shelter Program also provides access to supportive services and housing assistance.
LAHSA also announced the new Augmented Winter Shelter Program, which will provide motel vouchers to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in parts of the County more likely to experience severe weather.
The program will provide 142 motel vouchers per day to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in the City of Los Angeles and 367 motel vouchers per day for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the rest of Los Angeles County during periods of inclement weather, officials said.
The program will activate when the National Weather Service forecast calls for three days of low daytime temperatures accompanied by night wind chill temperatures of 32 degrees or lower; when the forecast calls for one inch of rain 24 hours; or when the forecast calls for three consecutive days of one to four inches of rain or more accompanied by temperatures at or below 50 degrees.
The program will also activate when the weather service issues a flood watch or warning, or when it would be prudent to do so based on critical need.
“This year, we are re-envisioning the Augmented Winter Shelter Program to ensure that we focus resources where our unsheltered neighbors need them most, Stephen David Simon, interim executive director at LAHSA, said.
“Our new model addresses the number of fixed beds that often went unused many nights and redirects those resources where extreme weather makes staying on the street the most untenable. These new adjustments will further enhance the purpose of the Winter Shelter Program: to save lives.”
Any person who needs a winter shelter bed or wants a motel voucher during inclement weather can call 211 to receive a referral.
