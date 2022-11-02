LANCASTER — The High Desert Multi-Ambulatory Care Center, with 25 beds, is now open as part of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Winter Shelter Program for the 2022-23 winter season, LAHSA announced, Tuesday.

The center, at 45160 60th St. West, is one of five emergency shelters that offer a total of 143 beds to help people experiencing homelessness escape winter weather.

