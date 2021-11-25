LANCASTER — The Lancaster Cemetery District Board recently welcomed a new trustee, as Christine Ward was appointed by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
Ward, who fills the position vacated by former Trustee Cynthia Poole, will serve a term expiring January 2024. She joins Chairman Dave Owens, Trustee Richard Cook and Manager Dayle DeBry.
“She’s a wonderful addition to the Board. Being a veterans’ advocate really helps us,” DeBry said.
Ward’s path included 18 years managing a medical practice, before she began a career in public service by working for Assemblyman Keith Richman and Assemblyman Cameron Smith in the 38th Assembly District.
She later worked with state Sens. Steve Knight and Scott Wilk.
Knight led her to find a passion for veterans advocacy, when as congressman in 2015 to 2018, he selected her to serve as his veterans representative. She has continued that role with Rep. Mike Garcia in constituent services.
Ward is inspired to work together with many service organizations and the Veterans Administration to help ensure all veterans have a better quality of life, according to a District release about her appointment.
Ward’s passion for veterans is a perfect fit for the District, with more than 1,050 veterans interred at the historic Lancaster Cemetery, according to the release.
The AV Cemetery District is a Los Angeles County tax-supported special district established by and for the residents of the District. Persons not residing within the District are welcomed but are required to pay a nominal non-resident fee.
The District boundaries are approximately Avenue A, R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N), the San Bernardino County line and 320th Street West. Cemeteries in the district include Lancaster Cemetery and Del Sur Cemetery.
