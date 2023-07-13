LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s station Capt. John Lecrivain is no longer head of Los Angeles County’s busiest sheriff’s station. He has been reassigned to the Court Services Division, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Lecrivain came to the Lancaster station in July 2021. He has worked with the sheriff’s department since 1995. Prior to his promotion to captain, he worked as the operations lieutenant at Santa Clarita Station and was familiar with the Antelope Valley. It is not unusual for the department to transfer captains after at least two years.
The news comes one week after activists called for Lecrivain’s removal and the termination of two deputies involved in a June 24 incident outside WinCo Foods supermarket in Lancaster, where a Black man and woman were detained by deputies after an employee called the sheriff’s department for what was originally described as an in-progress robbery.
The man and woman waited for deputies outside the store. A video recorded by a community member of the deputies’ interaction with the couple went viral after it showed deputies handcuff the man to detain him. The woman, who was recording the man and deputy with her cellphone, is then seen being slammed to the ground by one of the deputies.
“Currently the deputy involved in the city of Lancaster incident is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation,” the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Approximately 150 people encouraged by Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley and a broad coalition of local organizations turned out July 5 in front of the store, at 740 West Ave. K-4, for a press conference and unity rally and then marched on the store, shutting it down.
On July 3, the sheriff’s department released a statement about the use-of-force incident, calling the video “disturbing.” Both deputies have been reassigned from field duty pending further administrative review, the department said.
The department released body-worn camera videos along with the statement in which the woman could be heard saying, “I can’t breathe” and asking for the deputy to stop “manhandling” her, after which the deputy sprayed her with pepper spray.
LA County Sheriff Robert Luna reiterated at a July 5 press conference that the video was disturbing.
“The department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into this incident,” he said at the press conference.
Luna said deputies went to the store in response to a call from an employee who said two customers “were assaulting loss-prevention employees.”
“I want to make it clear to all of our community that this investigation is to objectively — and I do repeat objectively — determine if the force used was reasonable, if it was necessary, if it was appropriate and proportional to the level of actions that were described,” Luna said at the press conference.
Cancel the Contract put out a press release Wednesday to say that the couple has receipts for all of the goods and in fact waited for law enforcement due to their mistreatment by WinCo employees.
The man could be heard on one of the body-worn camera videos saying, “Why you guys doing this? That man was threatening me, man.”
Cancel the Contract relocated the couple from the Antelope Valley “as they faced harassment from some community members and LASD,” the release said.
The activist group called for a nationwide boycott of WinCo Foods and called on the grocer to release the in-store security video.
“It is well-known that WinCo regularly racially profiles their customers and escalates interactions with the public instead of engaging in de-escalation methods, so we are asking all people who believe in justice and equal treatment under the law to BOYCOTT WINCO,” the release said.
A WinCo Foods representative did not immediately return a request for comment.
Cancel the Contract also announced in their release the “good news” that their voices and collective demands are being met, following the news that Lecrivain has been reassigned.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris addressed the WinCo Foods incident in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
“The recent arrest at WinCo has become national news. It has all the hallmarks of an incident that will inflame people’s passions,” Parris wrote. “The suspect was an older black woman. She appears to have been arrested with excessive force. I use the word ‘appears’ because the investigation is incomplete, but let’s assume it was an unjustified use of force. How does that justify a reaction from the city’s leadership that is equally unjustified?”
Parris also addressed the calls for ousting Lecrivain and the deputies, then recalled that some people called for Lecrivain’s ouster the day he was promoted. He then recalled the process to replace former Lancaster Station Capt. Todd Weber, who retired in 2021 after 33 years in law enforcement.
“The call for his ouster never went away, and when the WinCo incident occurred, they seized on the opportunity,” Parris wrote. “I respect some people in these groups — others, not so much — but I strongly disagree with their position.
“There was no reason to transfer the captain. He took over a station undermanned with the lowest morale of any station in the county. In the two years he was in command, there was a significant measurable improvement. I don’t know the facts that led to his transfer, and it is the decision of the sheriff, but I do know the WinCo incident should not have been a reason.”
Parris also wrote that he hopes the deputy involved in the incident is not terminated.
“Should he be disciplined if the facts do not support his actions? He should,” Parris wrote. “Should he be given additional training to help him recognize the appropriate level of force to employ? He should. Assuming this deputy has no history of excessive force, terminating him is simply inappropriate. He made a bad decision after racing to a robbery in progress call. A robbery in progress usually involves a gun, and placing any suspects in custody as soon as possible is essential. Nothing pretty about how this is done, but it saves lives. Unfortunately, because the current district attorney rarely prosecutes shoplifting, stores call in robberies with the slightest pretext.”
