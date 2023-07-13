LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s station Capt. John Lecrivain is no longer head of Los Angeles County’s busiest sheriff’s station. He has been reassigned to the Court Services Division, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Lecrivain came to the Lancaster station in July 2021. He has worked with the sheriff’s department since 1995. Prior to his promotion to captain, he worked as the operations lieutenant at Santa Clarita Station and was familiar with the Antelope Valley. It is not unusual for the department to transfer captains after at least two years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.