LANCASTER — The Lancaster Housing Authority approved the purchase of property at Avenue K-8 and Gadsden Avenue for the future Parkway Village, a high-density mixed-use housing neighborhood.
The purchase from L Street Properties LLC will be for the appraised value of $4.92 per square foot, or $9.8 million, for the purchase of approximately 45.75 acres of APN 3128-004-023, which is considered a key parcel within Parkway Village.
“Parkway Village will be shaped into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood that provides everything the top talent of today and tomorrow is looking for,” a staff report said.
The remainder of the parcel will be purchased by the city’s development partner, the report said.
The Housing Authority’s action at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting authorizes City Manager Jason Caudle or his designee to negotiate and finalize the size, and by extension, price of the newly created parcel, according to the report.
The authority will apply $3 million from the Low- and Moderate-Income Housing Asset fund toward the $9.8 million purchase of the property, the remainder of which will be funded by the City of Lancaster. In addition, there is an outstanding promissory note on the parcel for approximately $1.85 million for reimbursement of the parcel’s share of costs of a previous city capital improvement project to underground Amargosa Creek.
The proposed Parkway Village would be adjacent to Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park and roughly bounded by avenues K and L, 10th Street West and Sierra Highway. The project includes a variety of housing stock from single-family homes to townhomes and apartments; walkability to dining, shopping and entertainment; and recreational opportunities, green space and walking paths. The project would also feature the latest in smart city technology, designed to ensure optimal convenience, safety and connectivity.
The City Council, on Oct. 12, approved a professional services agreement worth up to $260,000 with Irvine-based architectural and planning firm KTGY Group Inc. to create a master plan for Parkway Village.
“Parkway Village represents significant potential to change the City of Lancaster for the better,” the report said. “By ensuring site control over a key property in the heart of the project area, the City and Authority are taking a vital step toward ensuring that the housing, amenities, and quality-of-life features envisioned in Parkway Village come to fruition.”
