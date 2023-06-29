LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved a balanced Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting with directions to city staff to end the practice of CARPing for the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
CARP (Cadre of Administrative Reserve Personnel) refers to the sheriff’s department’s program where administrative and investigative personnel work patrol assignments to make up for vacancies.
“It’s my desire not to have CARPing in Lancaster any more. How do we accomplish that and still approve the budget?” asked Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, who is president of the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters.
Approving the budget does not approve the contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, City Manager Jason Caudle said.
“We have held that contract, not only the contract but also the attaching documents that identify service levels. So this budget is only approving the appropriation of funds,” Caudle said.
He added that, at some point, they expect to come back with an amendment agreement with the sheriff’s department or pursue legal remedies.
“You understand it doesn’t reflect on the department as a whole; it reflects on the safety of our deputies and they’re working too much overtime and we’re not getting our money’s worth,” Crist said.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station has 40 deputy vacancies and 18 deputies who are unavailable.
“This is a county problem,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “They need to adjust their budget; they need to hire us these deputies or we’re going to see more and more tragedies. You cannot expect these men to be working that much time and make good judgment calls.”
Crist added the practice of CARPing is not fair to the community nor to the deputies.
“Somebody, some city has to stand up, and I think it’s time that we do,” he said.
Caudle presented a brief recap on the proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget at the meeting following longer presentations to the council at the June 13 meeting and to the Measure LC Citizens Oversight Committee on June 22 with no changes from the original presentation.
“Our budget remains to be a revenue budget of $318 million this fiscal year; that’s a total budget,” Caudle said.
He added, “We’re presenting a balanced budget this year from an operational perspective and the cool part is we’re spending about $30 million in additional capital improvements which may improve those facilities that our citizens find so valuable.”
The budget includes a total reserve of about $43 million.
“That matches our reserve requirement of about 42% that allows comfort not only for emergency but also any cash flow issues that may exist and/or business opportunities as they come about,” Caudle said.
