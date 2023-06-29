Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved a balanced Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting with directions to city staff to end the practice of CARPing for the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

CARP (Cadre of Administrative Reserve Personnel) refers to the sheriff’s department’s program where administrative and investigative personnel work patrol assignments to make up for vacancies.

