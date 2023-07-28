LANCASTER — Two missing brothers last seen in Lancaster were believed to be in Nevada on Thursday.
Princeston Bruins, 11, and Kingston James McBride, 13, were last seen at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday on the 45500 block of Robinson Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Princeston is Black, 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair.
Kingston is Black, 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.
The brothers are considered at-risk missing persons.
Anyone with information about Princeston or Kingston knows of their whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.
