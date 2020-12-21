LANCASTER — Two brothers were shot at their home early Sunday morning and the suspects are still being sought.
At approximately 2:29 a.m., deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station responded to an assault and gunshot victim call in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12. When they arrived, they found two men at the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The first victim, a 26-year-old Hispanic male, was shot in the upper torso, just outside of the residence. The second victim, a 22-year-old Hispanic male, was inside the residence and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
According to homicide detectives who responded to the scene to take over the investigation, there were two suspects: One who shot the 26-year-old and another who shot the 22-year-old. Both suspects were in the 20s. One was a Hispanic male, the ethnicity of the other was not known. Following the shootings, both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The 26-year-old victim was transported to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His 22-year-old brother was also transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The motive for the shooting is unknown and no additional information is available, as detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 use the P3 Tips mobile app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
