LANCASTER — The city, in partnership with Baby2Baby and Los Angeles County, will giving away baby formula to Lancaster families facing the current nationwide formula shortage.
Giveaways are anticipated to begin at the end of June.
Baby2Baby is a national Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides essential items to children living in poverty. The county and Lancaster teamed to purchase $100,000 worth of formula to distribute to Lancaster residents. Baby2Baby works with wholesale partners to have formula made to order at as low as a third of the retail price, enabling Lancaster to get the most out of the investment and help the greatest number of families.
“It is our priority to ensure the citizens of Lancaster have access to basic necessities; that includes formula,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “We understand that the current formula shortage is upsetting for many families across the country, including right here in Lancaster. By working together with LA County and nonprofits like Baby2Baby, we can help provide families in need with formula as well as some peace of mind.”
“The formula shortage is an absolute emergency for families living in poverty, and we are using every resource at our disposal to urgently get it to the families we serve,” Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein said. “We are so grateful to the City of Lancaster for supporting our relief efforts and partnering with us to provide lifesaving formula to babies in need.”
Lancaster residents interested in participating in the giveaways can find details by following the City’s social media platforms and on the city’s Web site, www.cityoflancasterca.gov
The baby formula shortage is a nationwide crisis, with approximately 40% of formula being reported out of stock in states across the country. The shortage stems from the shutdown of a major formula production facility in Michigan and supply chain issues related to the pandemic, and it is also affected by aspects of US regulatory and trade policies. The Federal Drug Administration is working to help ensure that infant formula products remain available for use in the US, and the agency continues to advise against making infant formulas at home.
In addition to hosting the baby formula giveaways, the city regularly offers a variety of resources and services to residents in need. Through Lancaster Connect, the city connects residents with services including food and nutrition, family services, housing, transportation and health care. Visit LancasterConnect.com for details.
