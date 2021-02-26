LANCASTER — Retail establishments will face fees for the retrieval and daily storage of shopping carts found off their property under a resolution passed unanimously by the City Council on Tuesday.
The fees are intended to reimburse Lancaster for costs associated with the retrieval and storage of carts.
The fees are $166.96 for all carts belonging to a single cart owner retrieved in one business day, $5 per cart for carts retrieved by the City’s cart retrieval contractor and $8 per day for cart storage at Lancaster’s maintenance yard.
The City Council in September 2018 adopted the Shopping Cart Containment, Retrieval and Abatement ordinance that requires stores that use shopping carts to submit to the City a cart containment and retrieval plan, to contract with a cart retrieval service, and to implement approved containment plans.
The ordinance also allows Lancaster to retrieve and impound shopping carts that are discovered off of the store’s premises. The City may then charge the store for the actual cost of retrieval and daily storage of shopping carts. The fees begin accruing three business days after notification to the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.