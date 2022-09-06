LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an updated conduit license option agreement with Race Telecommunications for citywide fiber optic cable installation.
The agreement will grant Race Communications a three-year option to license a portion of the city’s unused, available conduit system capacity, according to a staff report.
The City Council originally approved a conduit license option agreement with Race Communications in March. That agreement granted Race the right to license up to 5% of the city’s unused conduit system capacity in order to provide residential and commercial fiber-optic broadband connectivity.
The City Council approved the updated agreement at the Aug. 23 meeting due to the substantive changes made to the previous agreement, the report said. Those include the addition of a term of license, which provides both parties with an option to terminate the license prior to the 20-year anniversary date, which was added to the agreement.
Additional language was added to the agreement which requires Race to provide written notification to the city 30 days prior to selling, assigning, subleasing or transferring their agreement with Lancaster to another party, the report said. The updated agreement also added force majeure language to free the city and Race from their obligations under the agreement should an unpredictable and unplanned event occur during the term of the agreement.
“The City is supportive of the development of a fiber-optic network that would provide businesses and residential development throughout the City with inexpensive and reliable high-speed internet,” the report said. “With more people working from home and students learning through online and virtual classrooms, it is essential that residents have access to high-quality service throughout the City.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.