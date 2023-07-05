Antelope Valley Fair Authority

The planned Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds is benefiting from seed money via a state grant. The City of Lancaster agreed to add the City of Palmdale and Los Angeles County to the Joint Powers Agreement.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an amended and restated Joint Powers Agreement for the Antelope Valley Fair Authority that will see the addition of the City of Palmdale and Los Angeles County to the agreement.

In July 2011, Lancaster and the 50th District Agricultural Association entered into a Joint Powers Agreement to form the AV Fair Authority. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.