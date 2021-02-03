LANCASTER — The California Department of Housing and Community Development approved a $500,000 grant for the City of Lancaster under the Local Early Action Planning, or LEAP, grants program.
The LEAP Program reflects California’s commitment to work in partnership with local governments to address the state’s critical housing needs. Under the grant, they may use the funding for the preparation and adoption of planning documents, process improvements that accelerate housing production and to facilitate compliance in implementing the sixth cycle of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, also known as RHNA.
The Regional Housing Needs Assessment is part of the periodic process of updating local housing elements of the General Plan, according to the Southern California Association of Governments or SCAG. The sixth cycle will cover the planning period from October 2021 through October 2029.
Lancaster plans to use the funds toward the Parkway Village Specific Plan. It would replace the Amargosa Creek Specific Plan, allowing for a variety of residential uses where it was once prohibited, according to the city.
Parkway Village is proposed for the 150-acre area east of Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park and north of Avenue L. The area will include the former Amargosa Creek Specific Plan area, plus vacant land to the east and north.
The site was once envisioned as a large commercial complex anchored by big box stores, but the Great Recession and ongoing changes in the retail landscape crushed those plans shortly after it was approved in 2007.
The proposed development will allow for a range of housing and affordability from single-family residential development to multi-family residential development. All residential development, excluding projects that require discretionary action, would be included in the specific plan moving this type of development from a prohibited use to a non-discretionary review, according to the city.
As a result, residential developments are processed administratively, providing assurance to these types of developments as it would not go before a public hearing unless appealed or in conjunction with a tentative tract or parcel map. This creates a more expedient development process. The environmental review process would also be streamlined as the completed EIR would indicate the impacts associated at full build-out and would not need a project-specific environmental review if within the scope. In short, by having a specific plan and funding to develop a plan, Lancaster is able to ensure an expedited development, according to city officials.
“The City of Lancaster has been growing dramatically in the last decade,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “We continue to support and improve the city. I am excited for the opportunity to create a smart city — a community of the future. And this grant will help us accomplish our plan to create a brighter tomorrow for our residents. The City of Lancaster is pleased to announce our approval for the LEAP Program. The City looks forward to further developing the Parkway Village Specific Plan and continuing to address the housing crisis head-on.”
