LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster is applying for Proposition 68 funds to improve El Dorado Park and is asking for community input on the final concepts that will be submitted with the grant application.
Prop. 68 is a statewide park development and community revitalization program now in its fourth round. California voters approved Prop. 68, a $4 billion general obligation bond, in June 2018.
A concept will be presented from 3-4 p.m., Thursday near the playground at the park, at 44051 5th St. East.
A virtual community meeting to present the final conceptual design is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Feb. 25 via Zoom.
El Dorado Park is adjacent to El Dorado Elementary School and features a number of amenities, including a preschool room, tennis court, softball field, playground, picnic tables and restrooms. El Dorado was one of three county parks that were provided to the city when it incorporated in 1977.
To register for the final community meeting visit www.cityoflancasaterca.org/prop68
The registration deadline is noon on Feb. 25. Enrollees will be emailed the Zoom link prior to the meeting start time.
For details visit cityoflancasterca.org/prop68 or call 661-723-6077.
