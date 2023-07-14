LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will submit a grant application to the California State Department of Housing and Community Development for funding under the Transformative Climate Communities Program.
The Transformative Climate Communities Program, established by Assembly Bill 2722 in 2016, invests in community-led climate resilience projects in the state’s most disadvantaged communities. The program objectives are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health and the environment, and support economic opportunity and shared prosperity, according to a description.
“This opportunity uniquely aligns with the redevelopment goals for the former (Antelope Valley) Fairgrounds site at Division Street and Avenue I,” a staff report said.
The city can apply for a planning grant as a lead application with at least one co-applicant. The city will submit an application for the former fairgrounds site in conjunction with co-applicant Habitat LA, a member of the development team selected to develop the site in a recent competitive request for proposals, the report said.
If successful, the city would receive $300,000 from the state’s Strategic Growth Council. The planning grant would fund the necessary work for the city to apply for a Transformative Climate Communities implementation grant.
“The TCC Program focuses on investment in communities most burdened by environmental, socioeconomic and health inequities,” the report said. “At least 51% of the project area must be in a disadvantaged community and the balance of the area must be a low-income community.”
If the planning grant is received, at the end of the planning process the city will have a detailed proposal ready to go submit for an implementation grant.
“These efforts will help further the city’s goals in terms of advancing workforce housing,” the report said.
The City Council voted 4-0 to authorize submittal of the grant application at Tuesday’s meeting, with Councilman Darrell Dorris absent.
