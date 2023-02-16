LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend $450,000 on a Professional Services Agreement with Green Grid Inc. for an overall hydrogen strategic plan with technical and economic analysis to support it.
The San Ramon-based company will use its proprietary and patented models and tools to conduct a thorough analysis of the city’s current projects and projected energy demand, according to a staff report.
Founded in 2011, Green Grid Inc. is a climate-focused technology development, integration and professional services business dedicated to sustainability and environmental protection, according to its website.
The city declared in 2020 its intention to become the first renewable Hydrogen City. The city is working with several organizations to increase the production and use of renewable hydrogen and other sources of clean energy.
Lancaster and global energy company SG H2 Energy and Iwatani, Japan’s leading hydrogen industrial gas company and a major developer of hydrogen refueling stations in California, launched in 2021, the state’s first closed-loop green hydrogen ecosystem for transportation with a signing ceremony at city hall.
At the Jan. 24 City Council meeting, the Council agreed to spend up to $3.27 million to purchase two parcels at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue and Avenue H and Division Street that could be used for a possible future hydrogen energy project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.