LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay Los Angeles-based architectural firm BAM Creative $812,747 to develop construction documents for the city’s future biotech incubator in the Lancaster Business Park.
A biotech incubator serves as a home to help start-up companies and entrepreneurs by providing the resources needed, such as a high-quality, well-equipped research lab. Lancaster has been working to establish a biotech incubator as the Lancaster Health District and Antelope Valley Medical Center are developed.
In September 2021, the City Council approved a $180,000 Professional Services Agreement with Lab Launch to manage the creation of a biotech laboratory in the city.
The city has also been working with BAM Creative to prepare plans for the associated tenant improvements, a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director for Development Services, and Marissa Diaz, senior manager, Capital Programs, said.
Over the past year, the city has worked with Lab Launch and BAM Creative to conduct a needs assessment and create a schematic design plan for the development of the biotech incubator, the report said.
The next step is to develop construction documents and move toward the building phase, which is where the professional services agreement with BAM Creative come in.
“The creation of the biotech incubator within the City of Lancaster is the first step to fostering a biotech industry cluster that could, in turn, lead to additional firms locating in the city,” the report said. “We believe that by investing in an incubator, start-up companies, scientists and entrepreneurs looking to develop their ideas will be able to grow and expand with access to affordable and high-quality facilities, equipment and a like-minded business community.”
