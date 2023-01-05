LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay Los Angeles-based architectural firm BAM Creative $812,747 to develop construction documents for the city’s future biotech incubator in the Lancaster Business Park.

A biotech incubator serves as a home to help start-up companies and entrepreneurs by providing the resources needed, such as a high-quality, well-equipped research lab. Lancaster has been working to establish a biotech incubator as the Lancaster Health District and Antelope Valley Medical Center are developed.

