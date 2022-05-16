LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster looks to spend approximately $1.26 million on public service programs and capital projects, including improvements to Mariposa Park and an after-school recreation program as part of the proposed Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Investment Partnership Program action plan submitted to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The proposed plan includes $608,519 for a homebuyer assistance program and $101,4210 on a Community Housing Development Organization set-aside.
The spending is part of the Lancaster’s proposed Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and HOME Investment Partnership Program 2022-23 Program Year Action Plan unanimously adopted at the May 3 City Council.
“HUD has not released the final allocation, so these are just preliminary estimates and those will be updated,” Senior Finance Manager Nike Noack said during a presentation at the meeting.
The numbers will be updated when the federal government releases the final allocation.
“We do have contingency plans, should the amounts increase or decrease,” he said.
The proposed CDBG activities include $20,000 for Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club after-school recreation programming, $116,000 for The People Concern: Kensington Campus Interim Housing Program and $99,033 for the Lost Angels Children’s Program workforce development program.
There is another $600,000 proposed for Americans with Disabilities Act Improvements at Mariposa Park. The goal is to make the area around the playground equipment ADA accessible. The proposal also includes $185,658 to support the build-out of a commercial kitchen at Penny Lane Center’s Drop-In Center for Transitional Aged Youth.
Lancaster has been a CDBG entitlement community since 1986 and started receiving HOME funds in 2020, according to a staff report by George Harris, director of Finance and Information Technology.
“The city receives annual grants for developing viable urban communities that encompasses decent housing, provides suitable living environments, and expands economic opportunities, primarily for the benefit of low- and moderate-income persons,” the report said.
