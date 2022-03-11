LANCASTER — The city will spend an additional $25,000 to the contract with Oakland-based consultant Energy Solutions for the development of the Lancaster Community Solar Program to bring the total contract amount to $144,846.
City staff began working with Energy Solutions, in February 2021, to gain approval of the solar program by the California Energy Commission. The city selected Energy Solutions due to their technical expertise and success in supporting the approval and development of similar community solar programs, according to a staff report.
Energy Solutions requested an increase to their budget to complete the outstanding assignments for the project, which include the development of Lancaster’s program application and support throughout the California Energy Commission approval process.
In addition, the contractor requested an extension on their project timeline to 24 months. Staff is working with Energy Solutions to complete the City’s project application, the report said. Once the project application is complete, it will be submitted to the California Energy Commission for their review, comments and approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.