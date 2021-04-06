PALMDALE — The general manager for a local water utility company joined the Board for the Delta Conveyance Design Authority.
Palmdale Water District announced on Monday that Dennis LaMoreaux has been appointed as an alternate director for the Authority.
“It is a true honor to be an alternate director on the DCA Board,” he said. “The future of water availability in our state, especially in Southern California, is dependent on improving the infrastructure at the Delta. I look forward to taking part in this important process.”
The Authority assists with the design, development and implementation of the Delta Conveyance program, which is the state Department of Water Resources’ proposal for a single tunnel in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to modernize the State Water Project (SWP) infrastructure. The SWP ensures the state’s water supply by moving water from northern California to 29 State Water Contractors, including PWD.
The Board of Directors for the Authority is composed of 13 members, including six alternates. LaMoreaux is serving a one-year term as one of two alternates for the two directors representing the Authority’s East Branch. This area extends from Gorman to the Coachella Valley and includes the Antelope Valley.
“The PWD Board of Directors is extremely proud that Dennis is involved with the DCA Board,” Board President Gloria Dizmang said. “It is important that we have a voice in this critical infrastructure proposal. He will represent us well.”
LaMoreaux began working for PWD in 1989 as the assistant general manager, before he was promoted to general manager in 1994 and served in that position until 2008.
Afterward, he held a brief stint at the Rosamond Community Services District as the assistant general manager and district engineer.
LaMoreaux returned to PWD as General Manager in 2010. He is responsible for overseeing the District’s day-to-day operations and implementing Board policies.
He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and is a licensed civil engineer in California and a certified special district manager through the Special District Leadership Foundation.
