Proposed revisions to the Elizabeth Lake and Lake Hughes Community Standards District include prohibiting billboards, roof and pole signs; protecting native vegetation; and requiring cellphone towers to conform with their surroundings.
The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning will conduct a community open house at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom to discuss the proposed amendment to the Elizabeth Lake and Lake Hughes Community Standards District in advance of the Regional Planning Commission hearing on April 28.
The Lakes residents take pride in their small-town, rural atmosphere and sought to preserve it through the Elizabeth Lake and Lake Hughes Community Standards District, which passed in July 2009.
The proposed 16-page amendment would require all property development to use only native vegetation in landscaped areas and to re-vegetate graded slopes, provided the available species are determined adequate to prevent erosion by LA County Department of Public Works, according to the document.
Removal or destruction of vegetation of any kind shall require an approved minor conditional use permit where the area of removal or destruction is greater than 30% of the gross area of the lot, or 30,000 square feet, whichever is more restrictive.
New lots, including density-controlled development, shall have a minimum of two-and-one-half net acres, according to the draft document.
The proposed amendment would restrict the height of commercial buildings to two stories, and require design standards to be consistent with the rural look and feel of the community. For example, building facades shall have not more than 50% of their surface area covered in glass, stucco, or metal. The proposed amendment would limit the hours of operation to prohibit 24-hour businesses.
In regard to cellphone towers, the proposed amendment would require ground-mounted antennas and monopoles to conform with their surroundings.
Street lights must conform with the Rural Outdoor Lighting District, or Dark Skies, ordinance. Where installed, they shall be compatible in style and material with the poles on which they are mounted, according to the draft document.
To register for the meeting visit www.eventbrite.com and enter Elizabeth Lake or Lake Hughes in the search box at the top of the page.
For details, visit https://planning.lacounty.gov/site/avcsd/
