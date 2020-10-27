LAKE LOS ANGELES — Representatives from the Los Angeles County Public Works Department will present a proposal to implement garbage disposal districts in unincorporated Antelope Valley communities at tonight’s Lake Los Angele Rural Town Council meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom conference due to ongoing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For meeting link visit https://www.facebook.com/LLARTC/
Use Meeting ID: 879 5664 9274 and Passcode: 968457
Garbage Disposal Districts are special assessment districts through which garbage collection and disposal services are provided to residents and businesses via the county’s contract with a private waste hauler. The service fees for these services are collected annually on the property tax bills, according to the Department of Public Works.
The Antelope Valley’s unincorporated residents are currently able to choose their waste hauler with no county oversight.
Single-family residences will receive three containers, one each for trash, green waste and recyclables.
