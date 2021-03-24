QUARTZ HILL — The state water utility company announced on Monday, it has completed a water pipeline replacement project in Lake Hughes.
The California Water Service (Cal Water) ensured the upgrade will continue to provide during emergencies and everyday use, for its customers and firefighters in the Antelope Valley District.
“Our crews are committed to ensuring that a reliable supply of safe, high-quality water remains accessible to Lake Hughes residents for their drinking, cooking, hand washing and other household needs, both now and for years to come,” Jon Yasin, local manager for Cal Water’s Antelope Valley District said.
The water utility company installed approximately 1,140 feet of six-inch PVC along Lakeview Road from Elizabeth Lake Road to Trails E through H.
The previous pipe, which was more than 55 years old, ranged between half and inch to two inches-wide. Cal Water also installed three new fire hydrants and replaced pipes for 30 individual customer services.
“The increased water flow from the larger pipe and the added hydrants, firefighters will be better equipped to fight fires in this neighborhood should the need arise,” Yasin said.
Crews are scheduled to repave the road’s surface and install landscaping around the constructed areas, weather permitting.
Cal Water serves approximately 3,400 people through 1,400 customer connections in its Fremont Valley, Grand Oaks, Lancaster, Lake Hughes and Leona Valley water systems and about two million people throughout the state. The water utility company has provided water service in the area since 2000.
The district office is located in the 5000 block of W Avenue L-14 in Quartz Hill.
For more information visit https://www.calwater.com/ or call 661-943-9001 between 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can also call 800-680-1160 toll free.
