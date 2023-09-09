MINNEAPOLIS — Longtime Minnesota political reporter Gene Lahammer has died. He was 90.
Lahammer, who spent 34 years with The Associated Press, died Monday morning at his home in Minnetonka from old age, his daughter Mary Lahammer told the AP.
Lahammer was born and raised on a farm in Veblen, SD, during the Great Depression.
His journalism career has roots in his high school paper, where he was editor. He graduated from high school at age 16 and college at age 18, “a numerical genius” who recognized that his intellect “was a way out of poverty, and he grew up in destitute poverty,” his daughter said.
Her father read the entire library — even encyclopedias and dictionaries for fun — understood Latin, and he cultivated an immense vocabulary, she said.
