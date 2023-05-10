Assembly Bill 1368, introduced in February by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, addressing forensic crime scene evidence in sexual assault cases has stalled in the Assembly Committee on Appropriations.
The measure would require a law enforcement agency, for any sexual assault forensic evidence connected to a reported crime received by the law enforcement agency prior to Jan. 1, 2016, to submit that evidence to the crime lab on or before Jan. 31, 2025.
A hearing scheduled for May 3 was postponed by the committee. A new hearing is scheduled for today. The bill passed the Assembly Committee on Public Safety on an 8-0 vote. Lackey’s bill has 11 co-sponsors in the Assembly, including one Democrat and three Senate members.
The bill would also require crime labs to process a sexual assault evidence kit by Jan. 31, 2026, if the kit was received by a law enforcement agency prior to Jan. 1, 2016, and submitted to the crime lab on or after Jan. 1, 2024. The crime lab shall process the sexual assault evidence kit, create DNA profiles when able, and upload qualifying DNA profiles into CODIS as soon as possible, but no later than Jan. 31, 2026.
Lackey introduced a similar bill, AB 18, in the 2021-22 legislative session, but it died after it was sent to the Appropriations Committee and held under submission, which means it either becomes a two-year bill or it is dead for the remaining legislative session. Lackey introduced the bill in December 2020; it was held under submission in May 2021 and declared dead in January 2022.
Under state law, a bill introduced in the first year of the two-year legislative session that has not been passed by the house of origin may no longer be acted on by that house.
A similar bill, AB 2481, introduced by Lackey in the 2019-2020 legislative session, was also held on the committee’s suspense file.
According to an analysis by the Assembly Committee on Appropriations, the cost to the Department of Justice of the similar bill, AB 18, would be $317,000 in the first fiscal year of implementation, $1.3 million in the second fiscal year and $649,000 in the third fiscal year for personnel, operating expenses and equipment to test sexual assault forensic evidence received before Jan. 1, 2016.
“Costs for this bill may be similar,” the analysis said. “Unlike AB 18, this bill does not require testing of all evidence received before 2016 — only evidence that is connected to a reported crime must be tested. If this provision reduces the number of evidence kits DOJ must test, DOJ’s costs may be lower than estimated above.”
In addition, “local costs to comply with the bill would be subject to reimbursement from the state to the extent the Commission on State Mandates determines this bill imposes a reimbursable state-mandated local program,” the analysis said.
“A victim should not be responsible for following up with detectives and district attorneys in their journey to realize justice, especially for a felony charge,” Lackey’s statement said. “Behind each untested rape kit is a person whose life has been devastatingly altered. We owe it to the survivors represented by these untested kits to help them seek justice.”
