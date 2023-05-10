Tom Lackey

LACKEY

Assembly Bill 1368, introduced in February by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, addressing forensic crime scene evidence in sexual assault cases has stalled in the Assembly Committee on Appropriations.

The measure would require a law enforcement agency, for any sexual assault forensic evidence connected to a reported crime received by the law enforcement agency prior to Jan. 1, 2016, to submit that evidence to the crime lab on or before Jan. 31, 2025.

