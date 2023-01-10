If you know an outstanding first responder who deserves recognition, you can nominate them for Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s Everyday Heroes Award for January.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 9:26 am
If you know an outstanding first responder who deserves recognition, you can nominate them for Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s Everyday Heroes Award for January.
Lackey’s office is looking for members in the field of fire, sheriff, EMT and police.
“Our Everyday Hero Award seeks to acknowledge people who provide services and contributions that are often taken for granted or just overlooked by many,” Lackey said in a statement. “We need to be reminded of the everyday stars that shine in our district.”
For details, contact Lackey’s district office at 661-267-7636.
