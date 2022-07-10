PALMDALE — Assemblyman Tom Lackey invites the public to help him “stuff a bus” with school supplies for the new school year.
The school supply drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3875 Rancho Vista Blvd.
“There’s nothing more precious in a community than its students and its young people,” Lackey said. “We have a circumstance here in the Antelope Valley with many who are in need of help. This is your opportunity to come and support these young people with my ‘Stuff-a-Bus’ School Supply Drive. We hope you will be part of investing in our future.”
Here is a list of what to donate:
• No. 2 pencils.
• Five-subject spiral notebooks.
• Mechanical pencils.
• Lined paper (college ruled).
• Glue sticks.
• Single-subject spiral.
• Tissue.
• Notebooks.
• Disinfecting wipes.
• Rulers.
•Three-ring binders.
• Scissors.
• Dividers.
• Baby wipes.
• Red ink pens.
• Gallon-size zipper plastic bags.
• Yellow highlighters.
• Backpacks.
• Sticky notepad.
• Clear sheet protectors.
• Blue or black pens
• Composition notebooks (sewn bindings).
• Colored pencils.
• Dry erase markers.
