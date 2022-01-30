LANCASTER — When Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, still worked for the California Highway Patrol and sported a flat lop, he visited The Barber Shop in Lancaster for touch-ups.
The Barber Shop is still there. In fact, owner Teresa Rosenberg celebrated her 20th year of business at 1221 West Ave. I.
Assemblyman Lackey honored Rosenberg, on Friday afternoon, as his Small Business of the Month for January.
Rosenberg was selected for her hard work, longevity, work ethic and generosity to the community. Along with Lackey’s Award, Rosenberg was also honored by Rep. Mike Garcia’s Office, represented by field representative Jackie Owens, and state Sen. Scott Wilk, represented by field representative Brandon Roque.
“Teresa is a wonder,” Lackey said. “To not only survive, but thrive in this work environment is a testimony to the tremendous work she does. I am happy to honor her as my January Small Business of the Month recipient.”
Rosenberg thanked Lackey in a post on his Facebook page “for the great recognition trying to help the community as much as I can.”
She pledged to hold on even through the hard times.
“Will be there as long as we can. Thank you again,” Rosenberg wrote.
