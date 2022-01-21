If you know an outstanding first responder who deserves recognition, you can nominate them for Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s Everyday Hero Award for February.
“Our Everyday Hero Award seeks to acknowledge people who provide services and contributions that are often taken for granted or just overlooked by many,” Lackey said in a statement. “We need to be reminded of the everyday stars that shine in our District.”
To get a nomination form call Anna Zarley, field representative for Lackey, at 661-267-7636.
