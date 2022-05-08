The Antelope Valley will be represented by two assembly districts after the Nov. 8 election.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who represents Assembly District 36 currently, is running for re-election in District 34.
Palmdale Councilman Juan Carrillo is one of four candidates for the newly created Assembly District 39, which covers the eastern portion of the Antelope Valley,
Lackey faces five challengers in the June 7 statewide primary election, according to the official certified list of candidates from the Secretary of State’s website.
They are Democrats Raj Kahlon and Rita Ramirez Dean, Republicans Paul Fournier and Assemblyman Thurston “Smitty” Smith and No Party Preference candidate Roger LaPlante.
As of April 28, Lackey has $93,328 in his ending cash balance, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
He received $83,250 in campaign contributions from Jan. 1 through April 23.
Smith, who represents Assembly District 33 in San Bernardino County, currently has an ending cash balance of $218,362, as of April 28.
He received campaign contributions of approximately $141,875 from Jan. 1 through April 23.
No other candidates for District 34 filed campaign finance reports, according to the website.
The race for Assembly District 39 will see three Democratic candidates and one Republican candidate.
The Democrats are Carrillo, attorney and former Assemblyman Steve Fox and Andrea Rosenthal, a housing affordability organizer.
The lone Republican candidate is Paul Andre Marsh, a community services liaison.
As of April 28, Carrillo’s campaign had an ending cash balance of $60,908.
He received $130,443 in campaign contributions, from Jan. 1 through April 23.
As of April 28, Rosenthal had an ending cash balance of $89,939. She received $144,300 in campaign contributions from Jan. 1 through April 23.
As of April 27, Fox’s ending cash balance was about $209. He received $77,274 in campaign contributions, from Jan. 1 through April 23.
Marsh did not a campaign finance reports, according to the website.
