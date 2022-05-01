The bipartisan, bicameral California Problem Solvers Caucus, on Thursday, unveiled a new proposal to suspend the gas tax and provide financial relief to consumers.
“Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are all feeling the pain at the pump,” Assemblymember Adam Gray, D-Merced, said. “This is not a partisan problem. The Problem Solvers support taking immediate actions to lower gas prices while looking for long-term affordability solutions.”
The new proposal, which comes as other legislative efforts appear to have stalled, would fully suspend the 51.1 cent excise tax on each gallon of gas for 12 months, while backfilling funding for transportation projects using the state’s multibillion-dollar General Fund surplus, according to a summary of the proposal.
Previous proposals were criticized for allowing oil companies to pocket the tax savings without guaranteeing lower gas prices for consumers.
The California Problem Solvers Caucus includes Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, whose 36th District includes the Antelope Valley.
“We can move mountains and create meaningful solutions when legislators can put away our red and blue jerseys,” Lackey said. “Our constituents wondering if they will be able to feed their families or pump up gas could care less about politics as usual. It is time for Californians to get the relief they desperately need and work towards suspending the gas tax.”
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued a statement following the California Problem Solvers Caucus announcement of the gas tax relief proposal:
“Good ideas shouldn’t have party lines,” Wilk said “I applaud the Problem Solvers Caucus for catapulting this Republican proposal into a bipartisan measure. While bipartisan support is welcome, it only matters if the Democrats can help us get the proposal across the finish line and bring immediate relief at the pump. Time will tell if that’s the case.”
The Problem Solvers’ plan explicitly requires retailers pass along 100% of the tax savings to reduce prices for consumers and provides mechanisms for enforcing its provisions.
The Problem Solvers emphasized that they see the gas tax holiday as one of several steps in combatting historic inflation and the rising cost of living.
They cited rebate checks, efforts to reduce congestion at the ports, and longer-term strategies to reduce gas prices as some of the other solutions they support.
“As elected officials, we have squabbled for too long while failing to bring real relief to Californians. All the while, gas prices continue to surge above historical averages,” CPSC Co-Chairman Assemblymember Chad Mayes, I-Yucaipa, said.
“Everyone knows we need a solution, but partisan bickering prevents us from finding common ground. This is exactly why the Problem Solvers Caucus was formed, to incorporate reasonable ideas regardless of party ideology that will benefit the greatest number of people. Our legislation incorporates proposals from both parties to create a common sense solution to skyrocketing gas prices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.