PALMDALE — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, introduced a bipartisan bill last month that would authorize a local law enforcement agency to forward reports of substantiated child abuse or severe neglect to the Department of Justice for listing within the Child Abuse Central Index.
Assembly Bill 1544 “would require a police or sheriff’s department that forwards a report to comply with the same requirements placed on other reporting agencies and would require the police or sheriff’s department to adopt procedures to notify persons reported to the CACI,” the bill said.
It would also require the Department of Justice to develop a grievance process for the reports generated from law enforcement entities. Lackey’s co-authors on the bill are Assemblymembers Juan Carrillo, D-Palmdale; Pilar Shiavo, D-Chatsworth; Greg Wallis, R-Bermuda Dunes; and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.
The bill is in the committee process and has been referred to the Assembly committees on Public Safety and Privacy and Consumer Protection.
The proposed legislation seeks to address an antiquated process for uploading reports to CACI. They can get lost moving from one agency to another before being sent to the Department of Justice.
Last year, the California State Auditor found that more than half of substantiated cases of child abuse were not in CACI, according to background information provided by Lackey’s office. This means nearly 27,000 reports were within local counties but missing from the statewide database.
“The acting auditor described the reporting process as ‘cumbersome and error-prone,’ ” the report from Lackey’s office said. “They also said that the unreliability of the database ‘puts children at risk’ and the flaws in the database mean those agencies ‘cannot depend on the database to help protect children.’ ”
In addition, there were at least 300 people whose listing on CACI was unfounded.
“This means that the state was unnecessarily imposing a stigma upon them,” the report said.
The ability for law enforcement to enter data directly into CACI would streamline their reporting process to minimize the amount of missing reports, Lackey’s information said.
“Further, their reports are prepared for criminal proceedings, while social services prepares theirs for dependency cases, which means that they are held to a higher standard,” the information said.
