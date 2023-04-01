Tom Lackey

LACKEY

PALMDALE — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, introduced a bipartisan bill last month that would authorize a local law enforcement agency to forward reports of substantiated child abuse or severe neglect to the Department of Justice for listing within the Child Abuse Central Index.

Assembly Bill 1544 “would require a police or sheriff’s department that forwards a report to comply with the same requirements placed on other reporting agencies and would require the police or sheriff’s department to adopt procedures to notify persons reported to the CACI,” the bill said.

